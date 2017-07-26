Alex Lahey – “Every Day’s The Weekend” Video

Artist To Watch Alex Lahey is quickly following up her excellent EP B-Grade University with her debut full-length release, I Love You Like A Brother, out this fall. On top of the album announce, Lahey has shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Every Day’s The Weekend.” The song is a light-hearted bop, and its video shows Lahey working a myriad of unconventional, unsavory jobs (pickle supervisor, organ salesman, cake decorator) before landing a gig in a band right where she belongs. Callum Preston directs. Check it out below along with the new LP’s cover art and tracklisting.
Here’s the I Love You Like A Brother cover art:
Tracklist:
01 “Every Day’s The Weekend”
02 “I Love You Like A Brother”
03 “Perth Traumatic Stress Disorder”
04 “I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself”
05 “Backpack”
06 “Awkward Exchange”
07 “I Want U”
08 “Lotto In Reverse”
09 “Let’s Call It A Day”
10 “There’s No Money”
I Love You Like A Brother is out 10/6 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.