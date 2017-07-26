Julie & The Wrong Guys (Julie Doiron & Cancer Bats) – “You Wanted What I Wanted” Video

Julie Doiron is returning to music after a five-year hiatus with a new self-titled LP under the name Julie & The Wrong Guys. This time around, the Canadian singer-songwriter and former Eric’s Trip member will be accompanied by a backing band featuring members of the Toronto hardcore outfit Cancer Bats plus fellow music veteran Eamon McGrath. Today the group releases a video for “You Wanted What I Wanted,” a searing track bolstered by intermittent guitar howls and Doiron’s crying call outs. The clip features animated versions of the members on grainy film; it’s dark and frantic and has its metaphorical finger right on the song’s pulse. Bassist Jaye R. Schwarzer said creating “You Wanted What I Wanted” became the defining moment that brought this project together:

This was the track where we realized that we could be a powerful band. We all had a hand in coming up with the lyrics to this song together. It was a unified vision we had of people who have come in and out of our lives who had grown jealous or had tried to put restraints on us. It comes from years of frustration and signifies the all too familiar trip of starting out on the journey again.

Watch below.

Tour dates:

09/07 Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe*

09/08 Guelph, ON @ eBar*

09/09 Hamilton, ON @ Supercrawl 2017

09/21 Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge*

09/22 London, ON @ Call The Office*

09/23 Vankleek Hill, ON @ Beau’s Oktoberfest

09/30 Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

10/01 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

10/02 Kelowna, BC @ Fernandos

10/03 Rossland, BC @ Flying Streamshovel

10/05 Red Deer, AB @ International Beer Haus

10/06 Calgary, AB @ Palomino

10/07 Edmonton, AB @ Up + Downtown Festival

* with Casper Skulls

Julie & The Wrong Guys is out 9/8 on Dine Alone.