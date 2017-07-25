Hear Jarvis Cocker Cover Scott Walker Live At BBC Proms

Jarvis Cocker, Susanne Sundfør, John Grant, and Richard Hawley performed a tribute concert to Scott Walker at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms tonight, backed by conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra. Cocker sang “Boy Child,” “Plastic Palace People,” “The War is Over (Sleepers),” and “Little Things (That Keep Us Together),” and he also recently spoke to Walker on BBC Radio 6 for the latter’s first radio interview in three years. Listen to the whole BBC Proms performance here.