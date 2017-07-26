Watch Usher Do Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Sometime in the last few years, Usher went from contemporary hitmaker to legacy artist. Lately, he’s been in the news more because some lady is suing him for $20 million for giving her herpes, not for any musical endeavors. So Usher’s edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is actually pretty well-timed; it’s not a bad idea to remind the world that this is a charming individual with a couple of decades’ worth of hits. The one drawback of Carpool Karaoke is that Usher can’t really dance when he does it, a problem that Corden solved by parking in an abandoned lot and getting Usher to teach him some moves. Most of the songs in the bit come from Usher’s Confessions album, but that’s one of the biggest albums from this millennium, so you can see why they made that call. Watch the video below.

Usher’s last album came out last year, and he doesn’t seem to have anything to plug these days, so let’s just say he was on the show for “hey, remember me?”-type reasons.