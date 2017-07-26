Rick Ross Says He Hasn’t Signed A Female Rapper Because He’s “Gotta Fuck A Couple Of Times”

Rick Ross has a long history of making horrendously misogynistic statements, on record and off. A few years ago, Reebok ended a relationship with the rapper because of rapey lyrics (“Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that / She ain’t even know it”) on Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.” remix. On Rather You Than Me, the album he released earlier this year, there’s a lot of stuff like this: “Finger-fucking bitches in the holy water / Then I go and tell what happened to my only daughter.” And that kind of talk isn’t limited to rap lyrics. During Ross’ interview with the Breakfast Club yesterday, as Vulture points out, interviewer Angela Yee asked if he’d ever sign a female rapper to his Maybach Music Group label, and he responded with this:

You know, I never did it because I always thought I would end up fucking the female rapper, fucking the business up. I’m so focused on the business. I gotta be honest with you! She looking good, I’m spending so much money on the photo shoots, I gotta fuck a couple of times.

He said it like he was joking, and all the male interviewers laughed. Then he went on to drool all over Yee, something he’d also been doing before she asked the question. So: Yikes! Here’s the interview; the exchange about female rappers happens around the 8:45 mark:

Don’t sign any contracts with Rick Ross. He would be a terrible boss.