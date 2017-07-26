Chelsea Wolfe – “Vex”

This fall, the dark and atmospheric singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe will release her new metal-influenced album Hiss Wolfe, which features production from Converge’s Kurt Ballou and guitar from Queens Of The Stone Age member Troy Van Leeuwen. That’s already a killer cast of accomplices, and we heard what they did on the badass first single “16 Psyche.” And now Wolfe has shared another song, the swirling and pounding “Vex,” which also features demonic vocals from Isis/Sumac/Old Man Gloom frontman Aaron Turner. The contrast between his voice and Wolfe’s is really something. Listen to the song below, via The FADER.

Hiss Spun is out 9/22 via Sargent House.