Daniel Johnston Announces Final Tour

The prolific Texan outsider-artist singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston has been an underground inspiration for decades, and he’s been battling serious mental illness for longer than that. Johnston only rarely performs, and he’s just announced what he’s calling his final tour, a five-date trek that will take him across the United States and see him performing with some of his prominent admirers.

At every show on the tour, Johnston’s backing band will be made up of the musicians who he’s inspired. At different shows, that’ll mean Jeff Tweedy, Built To Spill, Modern Baseball, the Districts, and members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will join Johnston onstage. Johnston has let those musicians build the setlists out of all the many, many songs that Johnston has left behind. And at every show, the 2005 documentary The Devil And Daniel Johnston will air before he takes the stage. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy theater (with the Preservation All-Stars)

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater (with the Districts and Modern Baseball)

10/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre (with Jeff Tweedy & Friends)

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (with Built To Spill and others)

11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub (with Built To Spill and others)

There are apparently more dates on the way.