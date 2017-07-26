Liam Gallagher Apologizes To Chris Martin, Not Noel

Apparently, Liam Gallagher is willing to make amends with other British musicians — just not his brother.

The singer apologized to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for hurling insults at him over the years, Gallagher told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in an interview Tuesday.

The two stars united to perform Oasis’ “Live Forever” together at One Love Manchester, the event organized by Ariana Grande after May’s terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert.

Gallagher recalls his backstage conversation with Martin: “I got in the dressing room and said ‘I apologize for everything I said before, I was being a dickhead.’ He went: ‘Nah, nah, nah, we fucking love it.’ So I’ve got a pass.”

But, the singer made it clear there’s one person he will not be apologizing to: his brother Noel Gallagher.

When Lowe asked Liam if he’s worried that his digs against his brother could prevent an Oasis reunion, he replied: “I don’t care about getting Oasis back together. But he prods me, and I prod him, and I like winding him up. I’m just reminding him that I’m right here ’cause his head’s up a few people’s arses.”

“Music’s about having a laugh, and life’s about having a laugh,” he continued. “I like taking the piss out of my brother who thinks his shit don’t stink. I know it’s childish, but I don’t care.”

Repeatedly referring to Noel as “our kid” throughout the interview, Liam Gallagher said, “Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it. We’ve got to start becoming brothers and friends again. It don’t matter how many noughts you put on [a check].”

Further squashing hopes of a reunion anytime soon, he also added, “We don’t do it for the money. We didn’t do Oasis to make money. I did it to make music and get out of Manchester and see what’s out there.”

He also shared some advice for Oasis fans: “If you want to come and hear Oasis songs done properly, come to my gigs. Our kid’s doing them like Dolly Parton.”

Listen to his interview with Zane Lowe here:

Liam Gallagher’s upcoming debut solo album, As You Were, is out 10/6 via Warner Bros. Records.

