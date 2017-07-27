Stream Dream Ritual Summer Promo EP

Last Friday, grunge-leaning Missouri rock band Dream Ritual shared their impressive single “Noise.” Today, they’re packaging it with two more tracks that are just as melodically buoyant. The fraying distortion of “Oil & Canvas” contains the same ferocity as “Noise,” but at a slower pace. In the witchy “Sunlight Girl,” a mysterious female figure is pined after. At the beginning, its spooky vocal intonation and refractive guitar embellishments are reminiscent of the theme song from the ’90s TV show Charmed, yet towards its end, “Sunlight Girl” erupts into something entirely different.

Dream Ritual writes:

This EP serves to document this period of the band, one that is transitional. We’re already hard at work on new music, and I feel like this EP captures what the band sounds like in a state of change. The four of us love playing shows, and after our last release we wanted the next one to capture the energy of one of our live performances. As a result, this release sounds more raw than the last. We recorded together in a room, with minimal overdubbing and only a few layers that can’t be reproduced in a performance setting with the four of us. A live performance is a visceral experience, and we wanted to harness that into the recording process as much as possible.

Listen to the Summer Promo EP in full below.

<a href="http://dreamritual.bandcamp.com/album/summer-promo" target="_blank">SUMMER PROMO by Dream Ritual</a>

Summer Promo is out tomorrow. Pre-order it here.