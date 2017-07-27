Kesha – “Learn To Let Go” Video

Next month, Kesha comes back from her long legal battle with her old producer and label boss Dr. Luke to release Rainbow, her new album. She’s already shared videos for the early singles “Praying” and “Woman,” and today, she’s got another one for the new song “Learn To Let Go.” Kesha co-wrote the midtempo track with her mother Pebe Sebert and co-producer Stuart Crichton, and it’s a sort of anthem about moving past old problems. In director Isaac Ravishankara’s video, Kesha watches old videos of herself as a kid and then seems to travel back in time to live in her old memories. Watch it below.

Rainbow is out 8/11 on Kemosabe/RCA.