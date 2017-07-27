Hear Stone Temple Pilots’ “Sex Type Thing” Demo From Upcoming Core Reissue

Stone Temple Pilots just announced a deluxe reissue of their debut album, Core, and today they’ve shared one of the bonus tracks to whet your appetite. Unfortunately, it might give you a stomachache instead. “Sex Type Thing” was the album’s lead single and there the first public demonstration of STP’s muscular glam-rock power. It boasts one of Dean DeLeo’s many spectacular guitar riffs and a fiery vocal performance from Scott Weiland. But like the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar,” it’s also one of those rock classics that makes you cringe in hindsight. Whereas “Brown Sugar” comes across as remarkably racist, the lyrics from “Sex Type Thing” sure do sound like Weiland promising to sexually assault any woman who won’t comply with his advances. The song is a black mark on the band’s legacy, so it’s a bummer to see them giving it spotlight treatment like this. Just release the “Plush” demo instead, you know? Anyway, here is the song.

The Core reissue is out 9/29 on Rhino. Pre-order it here.