Ramona Gonzalez, Julia Holter, Cole M.G.N, & Nedelle Torrisi – “Condemnation” (Depeche Mode Cover)

Ramona Gonzalez, Julia Holter, Cole M.G.N and Nedelle Torrisi.

The visual artist and indie filmmaker Travis Peterson (Salvation, Indio, Big Sky) passed away in December of 2016, and a group of his close friends got together to honor his memory by recording a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Condemnation.” Those friends include Ramona Gonzalez (Nite Jewel), Julia Holter, Cole M.G.N, and Nedelle Torrisi, and the cover of “Condemnation” will be released by Domino on a 7″. Peterson collaborated on videos for Gonzalez, Holter and Torrisi, and they said the following about his legacy:

Aside from being an authentic and talented artist and collaborator, Travis was a great friend beloved by many in Los Angeles and around the world. Known for his infectious laugh, sense of mischief, and passion for art, music, and architecture, Travis was simply a pleasure to be around. We hope you will check out a link to some of his work.Aside from being an authentic and talented artist and collaborator, Travis was a great friend beloved by many in Los Angeles and around the world. Known for his infectious laugh, sense of mischief, and passion for art, music, and architecture, Travis was simply a pleasure to be around. We hope you will check out a link to some of his work.

Proceeds from the 7″ will go to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Los Angeles. Check out “Condemnation” below.

The Condemnation 7″ is out 9/15 via Domino.

Tags: Cole M.G.N., Depeche Mode, Julia Holter, Nedelle Torrisi, Nite Jewel, Ramona Gonzalez