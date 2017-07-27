Ramona Gonzalez, Julia Holter, Cole M.G.N, & Nedelle Torrisi – “Condemnation” (Depeche Mode Cover)

The visual artist and indie filmmaker Travis Peterson (Salvation, Indio, Big Sky) passed away in December of 2016, and a group of his close friends got together to honor his memory by recording a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Condemnation.” Those friends include Ramona Gonzalez (Nite Jewel), Julia Holter, Cole M.G.N, and Nedelle Torrisi, and the cover of “Condemnation” will be released by Domino on a 7″. Peterson collaborated on videos for Gonzalez, Holter and Torrisi, and they said the following about his legacy:

Aside from being an authentic and talented artist and collaborator, Travis was a great friend beloved by many in Los Angeles and around the world. Known for his infectious laugh, sense of mischief, and passion for art, music, and architecture, Travis was simply a pleasure to be around. We hope you will check out a link to some of his work.

Proceeds from the 7″ will go to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Los Angeles. Check out “Condemnation” below.

The Condemnation 7″ is out 9/15 via Domino.