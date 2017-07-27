The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – “When I Dance With You” Video

Back in June, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart announced that their new album The Echo Of Pleasure would be out in September. The LP follows 2014’s Days Of Abandon, and we’ve already heard debut single “When I Dance With You,” which features backing vocals from A Sunny Day In Glasgow’s Jen Goma. Today, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart debuted a video for the song, which was directed by Ralph Fuller. It’s a part-animated, part-live action performance clip that shows the band performing on TV for an audience of children. Watch below.

The Echo Of Pleasure is out 9/1 on the band’s own Painbow label.