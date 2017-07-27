Stars – “Fluorescent Light”

Stars, the theatrical Canadian indie-pop veterans, came back last month with two new songs, “Privilege” and “We Called It Love.” And now NPR reports that the band — like fellow Canadian mid-’00s indie-pop insurrectionists Broken Social Scene and Feist — will make a grand return later this year. The band worked with producer Peter Katis on an as-yet-untitled new album that’ll be coming out in fall. And they’ve shared a grand, sweeping, synth-laced single called “Fluorescent Light.” Check it out below.

The new Stars album is out in October on Last Gang.