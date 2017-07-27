Stream Ben Frost’s Surprise Threshold Of Faith EP

Experimental noise composer Ben Frost is back with a new surprise EP called Threshold Of Faith today. Melbourne-born, Reykjavik-based Frost traveled to Chicago last summer to record with Steve Albini, and they came away with more than two hours’ worth of music. The seven-track Threshold Of Faith represents the first trickle of that music out into the world. A tip from Jon in Calgary suggests that the EP is already available in stores as well. You can stream the full project or just enjoy a video of the lurching, shimmering title track below.

Threshold Of Faith is officially out 7/28 on Mute. Purchase it here.