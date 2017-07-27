Shannon Lay – “The Moons Detriment”

Versatile songsmith Shannon Lay shreds on guitar in the Los Angeles group Feels and then reduces you to a puddle of emotions with her beautiful, stripped-down solo work. Today, Lay has announced she’s gearing up to release her second solo album, closely following up her debut, All This Life Going Down, from February. Living Water will be out in September and will be the first LP released on musician Kevin Morby’s new Woodsist imprint, Mare Records. In anticipation for the 14 new tracks we’ll get from Lay, she’s shared “The Moons Detriment” as its first single. The song is so simple, but there’s an unshakable magic in its air. Lay gently plucks at her guitar strings while her voice leaves you both soothed and awed all at once. Listen.

Living Water is out 9/22 via Mare/Woodsist. Pre-order it here.