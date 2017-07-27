Jessie Ware – “Midnight”

Jessie Ware’s last album, Tough Love, came out back in 2014 and we named it one of the best of the year. We’ve heard a few one-off singles from the soul singer since — including Fifty Shades Of Grey contribution “Meet Me In The Middle” and Me Before You offering “Till The End” — and today she debuted a new one called “Midnight” via BBC Radio 1. The song is off of Ware’s forthcoming third album, which is due out later this year. You can read a brand new profile of Ware on The FADER and listen to “Midnight” and a fragment of Ware’s interview with Annie Mac below.

