D.R.A.M. – “Cute (Remix)” (Feat. Cardi B)

Amid his busy schedule touring with Kendrick Lamar and dropping collabs here and there, yesterday we spotted Big Baby D.R.A.M. making an appearance in Charli XCX’s “Boys” video. Today, he released a remix of “Cute,” which comes from his 2016 self-titled album. The remix features a verse from Bronx rapper Cardi B. She confirms that she’s anything but the track’s title, calling herself “the wettest bitch in the sheets” and “a dog, I don’t come with no leash.” Instead, she’s smart and savvy. “You think I’m cute, but I think you’re ugly/ trust me it’s cool I’ll use you for money,” she raps. Listen.

Big Baby D.R.A.M. is out now.