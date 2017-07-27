The Killers Reveal Wonderful Wonderful Tracklist, Tease “Run For Cover”

The Killers have a new album on the way called Wonderful Wonderful. We’ve already heard lead single “The Man” and today the band shared a teaser for a new song titled “Run For Cover” along with the album’s tracklist. There will be 10 songs on Wonderful Wonderful, one of which references Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas’ historic 1990 match, which Tyson lost. Check out the teaser and Wonderful Wonderful tracklist below.

Wonderful Wonderful tracklist:

01 “Wonderful Wonderful”

02 “The Man”

03 “Rut”

04 “Life To Come”

05 “Run For Cover”

06 “Tyson Vs. Douglas”

07 “Some Kind of Love”

08 “Out Of My Mind”

09 “The Calling”

10 “Have All The Songs Been Written”