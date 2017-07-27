Katy Perry will host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Last year’s ceremony didn’t have an official host as tradition dictates (though Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele did MC), perhaps due to the fact that Miley Cyrus was pretty terrible when she helmed the event back in 2015. In addition to hosting, Perry will also perform at the ceremony — none of the other performers have been announced yet. Perry is one of the top nominees this year, securing five nods including Best Pop, Best Direction And Best Visual Effects for “Chained To The Rhythm,” Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit,” and Best Collaboration for Calvin Harris’ “Feels” (feat. Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean). Last year’s VMA’s had the lowest ratings ever. Good luck Katy!