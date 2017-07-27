The Roots – “It Ain’t Fair”

Philadelphia natives the Roots have teamed up with New York City-based singer Bilal for the soundtrack of the forthcoming Kathryn Bigelow-directed film Detroit, about the city’s 1967 12th Street riot. Despite the artists’ respective hometowns, “It Ain’t Fair” is the perfect ode to the Motown sound, with subtle orchestral arrangements behind Bilal’s tender, pained vocals and lyrics about inequality and racial tension that lead to — and continue to result in — the loss of lives. Detroit will be in theaters 8/4. Listen to “It’s Not Fair” below.

The Detroit soundtrack is out 7/28 via Motown.