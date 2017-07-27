Jlin And Zora Jones – “Dark Matter”

Indiana-based footwork producer Jlin made one of the best albums we’ve heard so far this year. Black Origami is a dense collection of meticulously arranged songs that demand your full attention in a way that not all music does. Today, Jlin shared a new track called “Dark Matter,” which was made alongside fellow producer Zora Jones. “Dark Matter” is a huge, floor shaking piece of dance music and it’s coming out on Visceral Minds 2, a compilation put together by the art collective Fractal Fantasy. Check out “Dark Matter” below.