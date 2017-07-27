MLB Star Bryce Harper Gets Ejected After Getting “Too Fired Up” Listening To Logic

Before every game, athletes normally have a playlist they can turn to for motivational purposes. For Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper, his artists of choice are Logic and Chance The Rapper.

On Wednesday (July 26), Harper’s fiery playlist resulted in an eighth inning ejection, after the five-time All-Star erupted on home plate umpire Chris Segal. With the score tied 2-2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, Harper struck out and was fuming after the calls made by Segal.

Harper tossed his bat, got in Segal’s face and later needed to be restrained by his teammate Daniel Murphy. After the game, Harper spoke with reporters about his outburst and what ultimately caused his eruption.

“I think I need to change my playlist, because I get a little fired up,” said Harper. “‘5AM’ really got me fired up, by Logic. I called my brother and was like, ‘Man, I’m so fired up to play today.’ I guess it got me a little too fired up. I guess I need to mix in some Temptations and some of those jazz bands to calm me down a little bit.”

He added: “I don’t know why he tossed me. I don’t know if he tossed me because I kicked the dirt or he thought I was yelling at him, but at that point, I was not trying to yell at him. I was just pretty fired up about striking out in a big situation like that.”

This story originally appeared on Billboard.