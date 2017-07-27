Livestream Arcade Fire’s First US Everything Now Show In Brooklyn

In celebration of their new album Everything Now, Arcade Fire are performing an intimate show in Brooklyn tonight, which may or may not enforce a really strict dress code. But why waste your time getting all dressed up when you can just stream it? It will be the band’s first US show in support of Everything Now, and you can watch it unfold here via Apple Music.
TONIGHT. 8:30PM ET. #EVERYTHINGNOWLIVE. Watch on @applemusic. https://t.co/3hry3aTj4O pic.twitter.com/TsutAG1CwY
— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 27, 2017
Everything Now is out 7/28 via Columbia.