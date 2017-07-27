Belle & Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful”

All the way back in November, Belle & Sebastian asked fans to volunteer to model for an unspecified project that “might be a series of vinyl EPs,” according to Stuart Murdoch. We haven’t heard anything about that since, but all of a sudden, there’s a new Belle & Sebastian song in the world, and it sure looks like it features some of those fans on its single artwork. Entitled “We Were Beautiful,” it’s a synth-streaked rocker that builds from a minimal groove to big anthemic territory, and you can hear it below.