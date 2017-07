Haim recently released their excellent sophomore album Something To Tell You, and today, the sisters stopped by Triple J to participate in the Australian radio station’s recurring Like A Version segment. After declaring their shared love for Shania Twain — “That’s one of the boxes you have to tick if you want to date any of us, is you have to be a Shania Twain fan,” says Este — they launched into a cover of Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” which you can check out below.