Meek Mill just released his new album Wins And Losses, and today, he’s back with a new video for the LP’s Young Thug collab “We Ball.” Dedicated “to all of those we lost to the streets” and opening with a clip of Meek Mill’s late protégé Lil Snupe, who was shot and killed at the age of 18 in 2013, the video intersperses footage of Meek on the road with somber shots of funerals and cemeteries. Watch below via MissInfo.

Wins And Losses is out now.