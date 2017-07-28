Watch Mac DeMarco Joke About Game Of Thrones, Superman’s Mustache On @Midnight

Comedy Central recently canceled @Midnight, the comedians-competing late-night show that Chris Hardwicke has hosted for a couple of years. But before it ended, the show at least got to feature professional indie rock goofball going head-to-head with actual comedians. (The show has already featured indie rock competitors like St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and J Mascis.) Last night, DeMarco joined prominent funny people Amanda Seales and Brett Gellman, the latter of whom was last seen being viciously beaten on Twin Peaks. DeMarco was fully in the competition, cracking jokes about things like Henry Cavill’s Superman mustache, Game Of Thrones character names, and Roomba’s manufacturers selling people’s information. And while he didn’t win the night, he did prove that he would’ve been a strong talking head if shows like Best Week Ever still existed. Watch a few clips from the show below.

You can watch the full episode here. Also, DeMarco’s new album This Old Dog is out now on Captured Tracks.