A. G. Cook – “Windowlicker” (Aphex Twin Cover)

AG Cook

The last we heard from A.G. Cook was in May, during PC Music’s Month Of Mayhem. The producer gave us two songs that had been floating around for a long time as bootlegs called “Money On A Gold Plate” and “Cos I Love You.” Today, A.G. Cook debuted a cover of Aphex Twins’ eternally gratifying song “Windowlicker.” Cook explained why he chose to record a version of the song: “My set at Field Day directly clashed with Aphex Twin’s headline show, so I thought it would be nice to do a full-length, note-for-note cover of ‘Windowlicker.’ Spent a very intense 48 hours inside a windowless room – somewhere between a Braindance rehearsal and a labour of love.” Check it out below.

Tags: A. G. Cook, Aphex Twin