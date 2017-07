Albert Hammond Sr. spilled some beans in a recent interview with The West Australian. The songwriter offhandedly mentioned that his son, Albert Hammond Jr., and his son’s band, the Strokes, are working with Rick Rubin. “They’re making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin,” Hammond said. “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy.” Get ready for that Rick Rubin-produced Strokes album, I guess!