Stream Ben Gibbard’s Full-Length Cover Of Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque

For Turntable Kitchen’s monthly vinyl subscription serious Sounds Delicious, in which one artist covers an entire album by another artist, Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard took on Teenage Fanclub’s 1991 classic Bandwagonesque, the sighing jangle-pop totem that famously topped Nirvana’s Nevermind on SPIN’s year-end albums list. We spoke with Gibbard about the project and posted advance single “The Concept,” and now you can hear the finished product below.

Gibbard’s version of Bandwagonesque is out today via Canvasback Music/Turntable Kitchen.