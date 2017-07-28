Watch The War On Drugs Play New Song “Pain” In WTMD Acoustic Set

The War On Drugs have a new album, A Deeper Understanding, coming out next month, and so far we’ve heard “Thinking Of A Place,” “Holding On,” and “Strangest Thing” from it. Around the time that they announced the album, the band played an intimate show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York and they debuted a new song called “Pain” during that show. Video of that performance never surfaced, however, and the band recently played an acoustic set for Towson University radio station WTMD where they brought out “Pain” once again for all to hear. You can watch them perform it at the 13-minute mark below.

A Deeper Understanding is out 8/25 via Atlantic