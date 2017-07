Kendrick Lamar has been peppering his DAMN. tour with surprise guests. In New York it was 2 Chainz, in Detroit it was J. Cole, and last night at Chicago’s United Center it was hometown hero Chance The Rapper. Chance performed “No Problem,” which has probably supplanted “Sunday Candy” as his signature song at this point. As Miss Info points out, Kendrick told the crowd, “You must protect Chance The Rapper no matter what!” Watch footage below.

