The Killers Have Been Privately Jamming With Prince Harry For The Last 10 Years

It’s one thing for a band to be called rock royalty. It’s another thing entirely for a band to have an actual British royal as a part-time member. But that’s apparently a claim that the Killers can make. According to Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., Prince Henry of Wales, fourth in line for the British throne, has been having secret late-night jam sessions with the band for the past 10 years.

The Sun points out that Vannucci made the claim on the British newspaper’s Bizarre Life podcast. Apparently, they’ve mostly just been hanging out: “He just showed up at a show one time and we got along. I mean, it’s been 10 years, I guess.” They’ve apparently played music together “in a way… There’s been a lot of long nights.” And Harry hasn’t been the only royal involved: “It’s safe to say we didn’t grow up with the sort of bedazzlement of having a Royal Family or anything, so I wasn’t educated in what it means to know these people first. Maybe that’s what made things cool. It was just like, ‘Hey, man.’ There have been cousins and things like that from the family and they’re all just regular dudes and nice people”

Here’s the interview:

Morrissey is going to be so pissed when he finds out about this.