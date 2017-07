The Weeknd is teasing a new remix of his Starboy track “Reminder,” which already got a video earlier this year. The remix will feature Young Thug and A$AP Rocky, and Abel Tesfaye recently posted two Instagram videos previewing both of their verses. Check ‘em out below.

His latest teaser says it’s out in 5 days, so that puts it at around next Tuesday or Wednesday depending on time zones. Exciting!