Goofy pop-rockers Sparks are releasing their first album in 8 years, Hippopotamus, in September, and so far they’ve shared “What The Hell Is It This Time?” and the title track from it, and today they’ve shared another one called “Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me).” It’s a glitzy and surprisingly driving tribute to the French musician and superstar, and you can listen to it below.

Hippopotamus is out 9/8 via BMG.