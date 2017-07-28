YG – “YNS” (Feat. YFN Lucci & Blac Youngsta) Video & “Fuck It Up”

Lately, Compton rap great YG has been working on a new mixtape called Just Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth, and he recently shared the DJ Mustard collab “Pop It, Shake It.” Today, he’s got two new songs, and one of them has a video. “RNS” is a straight-ahead knocker, and it features verses from two other unpretentious street-rap stars, Atlanta’s YFN Lucci and Memphis’ Blac Youngsta. The song’s video, in urgent high-contrast black-and-white, riffs on police brutality, and it opens with a jarring scene that’s made to look like camera-phone footage of a police shooting. “Fuck It Up,” the other new YG song, is more of a strip-club anthem in the vein of “Pop It, Shake It.” Check out both tracks below.

There’s no release date yet on Just Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth, but don’t expect a lot of advance notice on that one.