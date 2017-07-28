Davido – “Pere” (Feat. Young Thug & Rae Sremmurd) Video

Nigerian-American musical artist Davido is part of the African pop scene that has been blowing up in recent years, and like his peer WizKid, he is now honing in on the US market. Consider his new single “Pere,” which boasts production from DJ Mustard and guest verses from Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd. It’s probably not going to blow anyone away, but it’s nonetheless extremely winsome and accessible, qualities that are amplified by director Sesan Ogunro’s video featuring all the key players in typically glamorous rap-video scenarios. Watch below.