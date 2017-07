“Smart Aleck Kill” is a slick new electronic R&B single from producer SG Lewis, whose previous Dornik collab “All Night” we quite enjoyed. This new one, which features vocals from London singer Col3trane, is even better: a tightly wound digital groove that glides with grace and beauty yet still manages to hit with blunt force. Col3trane’s vocals ride the beat with smoothness and authority, as well. Behold their powerful finesse below.