The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

If you looked at Dunkirk as an extended video for Hans Zimmer’s score, then it would probably be the best long-form music video ever made. That would admittedly be a pretty dumb way to think about what’s probably the best war movie since Saving Private Ryan, but that score is an absolute motherfucker, and it’s totally essential to the movie even if it drowns out the dialogue sometimes. This isn’t a particularly original take, but: Christoper Nolan and Hans Zimmer, goddam. This week’s picks are below.

Why yes, I do what to see what goes on in a cockfighting arena in the Philippines. Thank you for asking.

There is no enlightened way to say this, but I like watching Alexandra Daddario doing stuff.

There are a lot of good things about this video, from the ’70s cult-movie cinematography to the truly inventive costumes. But my favorite thing is how it appears to be leading toward a bloodbath but then turns out to be all about weird-family togetherness.

An absolutely winning sketch-comedy narrative that conveys a very real truth: Those of us who work in music are absolutely fucking unemployable in the rest of the world.

The only bad thing about this video is that nobody asked me to be in it. I’m hotter than at least half of these jokers.