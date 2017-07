Ty Segall has just put out yet another new release. The Fried Shallots EP popped up on the prolific artist’s Bandcamp page today, and it’s a charity release whose proceeds will go towards the American Civil Liberties Union. You can’t stream most of it in order to encourage donations, but you can buy it for $5 (or more!) here. You can also pre-order a 12″ via Drag City. The one song Segall has made available to stream is called “Big Man,” and you can hear it below.

Fried Shallots by Ty Segall