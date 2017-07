One of the most obvious singles on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is “LOYALTY.” It’s one of the only tracks to feature a superstar guest vocalist — Rihanna, who also qualifies as the album’s only guest rapper — and it’s got that undeniable summer jam vibe about it. So it’s about time the track is getting a radio push and, along with it, a music video. It’s directed by Dave Meyers and the Little Homies (aka Kendrick), and you can behold it below.

DAMN. is out now on Interscope/Aftermath/TDE.