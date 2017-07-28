Cara Delevingne Released Her First Music Video

Superstar model and actress Cara Delevingne is in the new sci-fi film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. (Rihanna, Clive Owen, and Ethan Hawke are also in the cast.) The movie bombed, but all is not lost because the film has given us this bizarre song and music video by Delevingne. Produced by Pharrell, “I Feel Everything” is a minimalist retro lounge song that, aside from a few modern production flourishes, wouldn’t have sounded out of place at a concert for the troops during World War II. It is not the kind of music typically associated with aspiring sci-fi blockbusters. Nor does its video have anything to do with Valerian besides some clips from the movie strewn throughout. Mostly it’s just Delevingne in a suit and tie donning an array of wigs and staring deeply into the camera, accented by various digital effects. Try to make sense of it below.