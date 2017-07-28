New Beck Album Colors Out 10/13 According To This Pre-Order

True story: Just this week Beck crossed my mind for some reason and I realized I couldn’t remember whether he ever released the follow-up to Morning Phase, the funky party album that was originally supposed to come out back in 2014. There have been plenty of revised release dates since then — within the past year it’s been tapped for October 2016 and then November 2016 and then Spring 2017 — and none of those turned out to be accurate because, as it turns out, Beck has not yet released the album.

Now the long-awaited project has yet another release date as well as a title, if some pre-order pages discovered by r/indieheads are to be believed. The online retailer Bull Moose is listing regular and deluxe editions of a new Beck album called Colors out 10/13 on Capitol. No tracklist is included on the pre-order pages. Here is a screenshot in case they disappear:

We’ve reached out to Beck’s representatives for confirmation.