My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel reactivated his solo career last summer with 4th Of July, and today he’s back with a contribution to Amazon’s Open Road playlist. Like White Reaper, who took on Deep Purple’s “Highway Star” for the project, Broemel recorded a cover: “The Golden Age,” the gloriously morose opening track from Beck’s 2002 breakup opus Sea Change. Hear Broemel’s version of the song below.

The Open Road playlist goes live 8/4 on Amazon Music. In other news: New Beck album soon?