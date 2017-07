Following the music videos for 4:44 cuts “The Story Of O.J.,” “4:44,” “Bam,” and “Kill Jay Z,” JAY-Z has shared a new visual for the album’s physical-only bonus track “Adnis.” Another Tidal exclusive directed by Mark Romanek, the black-and-white clip stars Mahershala Ali as a boxer coached by Danny Glover. Watch below.

4:44 is out now via Roc Nation/UMG.