Faith Healer – “Sterling Silver”

Just last month Faith Healer’s Jessica Jalbert shared the news of her first LP in two years, Try ;-), along with its first single “Light Of Loving.” Back in 2015 we named Jalbert’s debut Cosmic Troubles one of our albums of the year, and on her latest effort, she again joins forces with frequent collaborator and friend Renny Wilson. Today comes the announcement of the album’s second single and a string of tour dates with TOPS. “Sterling Silver” finds Jalbert with her same distinctive vocal delivery amidst a synthy, psychy soundscape. Listen below via Exclaim.

Tour dates with TOPS:

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/21 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

09/25 – Washington, DC @ DC9

09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/29 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/30 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

Try ;-) is out 9/8 via Mint Records. Pre-order it here.