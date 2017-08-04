Widowspeak – “When I Tried”

We’ve been keeping up with Widowspeak for a while now, since back when the impressive quartet was just a duo. As of late, the band has honed in on their sound, added new key members, and are gearing up for a shiny new LP called Expect The Best, the follow-up to 2015’s great All Yours. They shared lead single “Dog” back in June, and today we get a further feel for what’s to come via “When I Tried.” The guitars, in all their distorted glory, are the standout here, while distant oohs build an extra level of intrigue to an ominous and downright sleek song.

Widowspeak’s Molly Hamilton shared some background about “When I Tried” via email:

I didn’t go into this record trying to make every song about feeling stuck, or about self-doubt or anxiety. Those feelings aren’t really what you want to proclaim to the world or make a whole record about, even if it’s the truth. But, in the end, it ended up making more sense to be honest. “When I Tried” is about when I was having a hard time starting things, or finishing them, maybe due to my own expectations of what it would turn into or maybe due to me doubting that I’d even be able to make it happen at all… I wasn’t sure what the motivation was anymore. Not specifically related to music, or creative work, but to everything. I wanted to get out and be social to take my mind off it, but I had a hard time keeping that up, too. It’s hard to keep up the effort of trying.

Check it out below.

Tour dates:

09/08 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/09 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

09/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle*

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry*

09/16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon*

09/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Social Club*

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive*

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux*

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret*

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall*

09/27 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door*

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union*

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Hideout*

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

10/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

10/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge*

10/06 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt*

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

10/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight*

10/10 – Washington, DC @ DC9*

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle*

10/12 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston*

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade*

*w/ Clearance

Expect The Best is out 8/25 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it in physical and digital formats.