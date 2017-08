Just about a month ago, Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio released his sophomore solo album, Man Of The World. This afternoon, he stopped by the Stereogum offices this afternoon to do a couple songs for us. He performed “Out Of Tune,” “Philosophy!,” and the title track from his new album, and closed things out with a cover of White Town’s “Your Woman.” Check out video of his Stereogum Session below.

Man Of The World is out 6/30 via Glassnote.