Watch Queens Of The Stone Age Cover Gorillaz At Fuji Rock

After a two-year hiatus from playing shows, Queens Of The Stone Age are back on tour in support of their upcoming Mark-Ronson produced album. The band played day one of Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival on Friday and mashed their “Feel Good Hit Of The Summer” with a bit of Gorillaz’ “Clint Eastwood.” Gorillaz performed at Fuji Rock Festival the same night. QOTSA have been pairing “Feel Good Hit Of The Summer” with covers of other songs like Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” and “Devil Inside” from INSX. Watch the cover below.